BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.24 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18.
About BlackRock Income Trust
