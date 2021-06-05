BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

