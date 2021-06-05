BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of MHN stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.