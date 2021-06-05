BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:MVF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.66.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.