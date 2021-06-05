Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

