Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.01 million and $75,427.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00008348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

