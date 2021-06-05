B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.77 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

