BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

