BMO Capital Markets Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63. TFI International has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

