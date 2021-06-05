BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 104.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,200 shares of company stock worth $812,000 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

