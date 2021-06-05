BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.