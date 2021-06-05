BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,229. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.