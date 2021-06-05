BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vector Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vector Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

