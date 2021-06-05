Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

