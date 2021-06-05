Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDNNY. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

BDNNY stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

