Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

BYD opened at $62.43 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

