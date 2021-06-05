Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,565,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,736,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,587,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

