Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. 4,086,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

