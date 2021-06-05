Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

