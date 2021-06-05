Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

