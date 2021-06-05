Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.67

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 24879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

BRDCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

