Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,724 shares of company stock worth $20,081,978 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.