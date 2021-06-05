Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,046,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,467. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

