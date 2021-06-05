Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

