British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

