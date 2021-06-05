Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

