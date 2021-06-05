Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

