Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $7.18 on Monday, reaching $180.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.86. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.