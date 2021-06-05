Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

