Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $7.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $655.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.55. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

