Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $341.46. The stock had a trading volume of 145,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.84. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $212.07 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.