Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.99 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.