Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.43. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of PFPT opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

