Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

