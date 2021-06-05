Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,014.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

