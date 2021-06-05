Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $418.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $368.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,638,000.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

