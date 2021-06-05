Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce $10.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.05 billion and the highest is $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $45.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

