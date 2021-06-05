Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $84.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

VLDR stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,733,174.10. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,439,356 shares of company stock worth $54,974,325. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.