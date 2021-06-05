Brokerages Set Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) PT at $25.00

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNHBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dnb Asa to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

