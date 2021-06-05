Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,346 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 659,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,809. Progyny has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

