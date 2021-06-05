Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $45.14

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

TCRR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 120,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

