Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.32

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

