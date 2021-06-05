Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.32

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.
Several analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
TSE:WDO opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
