Brokers Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.83). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($10.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

MRTX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,025 shares of company stock worth $3,249,929. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

