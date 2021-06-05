Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

