Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $13,784,121.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

