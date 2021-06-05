Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.