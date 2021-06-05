BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $230,587. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

