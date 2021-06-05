C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

