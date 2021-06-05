Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

