Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,273,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $158.70 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

