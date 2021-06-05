Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

